La duda que desvela al peronismo: para quién militará el Movimiento Evita

La candidata Patricia Cubría sacó 110 mil votos. ¿Dónde irán esos votos?

La Matanza le dio a la lista de Sergio Massa un caudal de votos clave para no terminar en un papelón. Unión por la Patria ganó con comodidad en el distrito más poblado de la Provincia, y en segundo lugar quedó El Dipy, empujado con el aluvión de Javier Milei.

Luego de una interna muy caliente, Fernando Espinoza le ganó a Patricia Cubria, la precandidata del Movimiento Evita, y ahora irá por re-re. Pero la gran pregunta que se hacen muchos dirigentes del peronismo por estas horas es dónde irán esos 110 mil votos del Movimiento Evita. Hay muchas dudas del rol que tendrá el movimiento que dirige Emilio Pérsico. ¿Militará a favor de UP o se mantendrá al margen?

Son votos muy valiosos en la Provincia de Buenos Aires, para empujar tanto a Sergio Massa como al gobernador Axel Kicillof.

Con los resultados en territorio bonaerense, donde varios intendentes del PJ militaron el corte de boleta, nadie se aseguró un triunfo en octubre. Es más, Milei y su candidata a gobernadora, Carolina Píparo, se entusiasman con arrebatarle el triunfo al kirchnerismo. Aunque hubo una diferencia de más de 10 puntos, en varios sectores admiten que Milei podría superar el aluvión de votos de las PASO. Muchos hasta se animan a hablar de un triunfo en primera vuelta.

Una derrota de Kicillof sería el final del kirchnerismo. Recordemos que el plan de Cristina Kirchner y de La Cámpora fue refugiarse en la Provincia.

 

 