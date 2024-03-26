La “esperanza” de Francella encendió al universo K

El actor habló del gobierno de Javier Milei.

Guillermo Francella dio un reportaje en radio mitre donde le preguntaron por el gobierno de Javier Milei y la respuesta llamó la atención a más de uno.

Francella dijo que las medidas implementadas en los primeros tres meses “eran más que necesarias y sabíamos que iba a haber cirugía mayor, lo dijeron en la campaña y lo cumplió taxativamente”. Y continuó con su mirada de estos meses de gobierno. “Después, qué iba a suceder con la oposición, con las leyes implementadas, el DNU, se sabía que iba a haber contraste, a cien días me parece que se sabía que esto iba a ocurrir”.

Respecto a su mirada respecto al futuro, el actor de Granizo se mostró entusiasmado: “Sigo con la esperanza que esto, no sé con qué inmediatez, pero se modifique a favor del pueblo, no pierdo las esperanzas”, cerró.