La esposa de Pérsico ataca a Espinoza en un spot de interna caliente

Se trata de Patricia Cubría quine ridiculiza al intendente de La Matanza que quiere la reelección.

“Llora Espinosa” es el título de la cnción spot de campaña de Patricia Cubría, esposa de Emilio Persico. Desde la Eva Parón conftontan contra el intendente matancero, Fernando Espinoza. La letra de la cumbia ganchera hace alusión al estatus económico de Espinoza contando que viviría en Puerto Madero.  La colo es precandidata a intendenta agitando la interna oficialista en un distrito clave.

 