La ex de Alberto Fernández grabó un documental: hay seis horas de material

Fabiola Yañez habría grabado varias horas en Madrid.

Fabiola Yáñez quiere hablar. Recluida en Madrid, la ex mujer de Alberto Fernández grabó un documental donde habla en primera persona sobre muchas cosas que vivió durante los últimos cuatro años. Según contó la periodista Sandra Borghi en TN, la ex primera dama grabó seis horas, sentada en un sillón blanco y vestida de negro.

Yañez fue protagonista de uno de los escándalos del gobierno de Alberto Fernández, en lo que se conoció como la Fiesta de Olivos. Nunca se refirió a ese episodio. Tampoco habló en público de las supuestas infidelidades de su entonces pareja.

“Ella misma sería la productora pero todavía nadie compró el material”, dijeron en TN. Borghi agregó que Yañez se siente “exiliada” en Madrid y contó que utilizó técnicos españoles para que no haya filtraciones sobre lo que dijo.

La última vez que se la vio en público fue en una cena de fin de año junto a su ex pareja y su hijo en un hotel lujoso de Madrid.

“Dice cosas que hasta ahora no pudo decir“, contó Borghi sobre el documental. Alberto Fernández no estaba al tanto del documental.