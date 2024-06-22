La ex de Maradona debutó como condutora de TV

Rocío Oliva debutó como conductora d una tira deportiva en el canal Net TV . Hablando de futbol , lo que sabe , Oilva se preparó estudiando periodismo. Fanático en la TV se enganchó desde el vamos con la idea que Rocío tendrá permanentes reminiscencias  de la relación que mantuvo con el 10. Entre los panelistas cuenta Facundo Ventura.

Rocío promete hablar también de futbol femenino ya que cuenta con el antecedente de haber creado una de las primeras escuelitas para que las pibas se empiedren con la redonda.