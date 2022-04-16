La exótica bicicleta del embajador Stanley

El nuevo embajador de Estados Unidos, Marc Stanley, no pasa desapercibido en cada recorrida por los bosques de Palermo. Ocurre que usa una bicicleta muy rara: no tiene pedales sino una especie de esquíes con los que se impulsa mientras va parado. Stanley quiso aclarar por qué la usaba: “Fui runner mucho tiempo, pero me reemplazaron la cadera y con esta bici puedo entrenar como antes”, explicó.

En cada encuentro, Stanley deja un souvenir a sus interlocutores que llama la atención: los termos Stanley. Por las dudas, aclara que es una casualidad que comparta el apellido.

 