La fábrica local de la vacuna Sputnik V está demorada y todavía no tiene techo

La planta de Richmond avanza a paso lento. La guerra trastocó todos los planes.

El programa GPS reveló anoche que la fábrica local de la vacuna rusa Sputnik V está lejos de terminarse. “Todavía no tiene ni el techo”, resumió Rolando Graña. Y agregó: “Ya pasó un año de la constitución del fideicomiso 85 millones de dólares y lo peor es que hubo un aporte del Estado nacional de $2800 millones de pesos”.

“Desde que se termina la obra, se tarda un año en sacar los primeros lotes”, apuntó Rodrigo Salemi.

El Laboratorio Richmod que produce la vacuna en la Argentina anunció en enero de este año que recibió la aprobación por parte de la ANMAT del componente I y II. La invasión de Rusia a Ucrania trastocó todos los planes. 