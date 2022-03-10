La foto de Los Maradona

No hay nada mas lindo que la familia unida, Un deseo, un slogan, la mayoría de las veces, Los herederos de Maradona se sentaron en un sillón y dejaron sus diferencias de lado para mostrar que por la plata baila el 10. Enemigos íntimos , la foto fue producida por los abogados de las parte que litigan en contra de quienes en el entorno de Maradona se quieren quedar con la marca y muchos otros negocios.

El objetivo es claro: cerrar filas por la causa judicial y evitar que caiga en el fuero federal. A loa viejos amigos de Maradona no les cayó nada bien la postal. Al principio pensaron que era una fake news.

 