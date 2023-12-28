La foto del gobierno con Cavalieri

Tuvo el claro objetivo de resquebrajar el frente cegetista contra el mega DNU y la ley Ómnibus enviada al Congreso. El histórico pope de Comercio, Armando Cavalieri, visitó a la ministro de Capital Humano.

Sandra Petovello celebró la foto y sostuvo: “El gremialista (por Cavalieri) expresó su adhesión a la figura “Fondo de Cese”, incluida en el DNU 70, que establece un sistema de cobro de indemnización inmediato y justo, a fin de poder hacer frente a futuros despidos. Una promesa que el presidente, Javier Milei, mantuvo durante su campaña y hoy la lleva a la realidad”.