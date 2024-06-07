La foto del hambre que hizo ruido en la Rosada

La difundió una agencia de noticias católica. Cuerva le trató de bajar el tono. Una historia donde el Papa está presente.

La foto de una mesa extendida , con gente pobre comiendo, dentro de la Catedral Metropolitana , se viralizó con tanta fuerza que la Rosada vio una mano negra. Dicen que quien primero la difundió fue la Agencia de noticias católica AICA , vinculada con la UCA.

El Arzobispo de Buenos Aires, Mons. Jorge García Cuerva , al recibir urgentes llamado, le trató de bajar el tono a la interpretación de la foto , diciendo que en realidad se trató de una reunión habitual y no de una Mesa del Hambre.

Desde la Rosada ven la mano del Papa Francisco ante cada movimiento de Cuerva, como el de la homilía durísima que dio el 25 M fustigando a la dirigencia en general y tirando mensajes directos a la figura presidencial.

Las teorías conspirativas hablan que la Iglesia de Francisco está furiosa con el gobierno por haber corrido de la distribución de alimentos a Cáritas y haberle dado esa herramienta a la Fundación Conín ,  cargo del ultra conservador: Abel Albino.

A la vez, la foto cae en la escena , con el recrudecimiento de nuevas mediciones de pobreza , (incrementadas dramáticamente en el último trimestre) , como así también las polémica de la demorada distribución de alimentos que tiene en observancia a la ministra preferida del presidente, Sandra Petovello.

Milei y su círculo íntimo desconfían del Papa , aunque trabajan para que finalmente visite la Argentina. Creen que el Sumo Pontífice es parte de un entente compuesto por el Juez Casanello y Juan Grabois, para debilitar al gobierno.