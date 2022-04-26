La foto no tan inesperada de Quirós

Fue la que posó con Ginés. El protagonista del escándalo VIP, sonriente.

Fue la foto del día. Se produjo en el contexto de la entrega de los premios de la Fundación ISALUD. Se podrá decir que el eficiente funcionario, de las mejores imágenes de la Ciudad, tuvo que surfear un encuentro casual, pero no. Las invitaciones estaban cursadas desde hace días por los organizadores que además otorgaron a los protagonistas de la foto el rol de entregar distinciones a diferentes referentes de la salud.

Lo cierto es que Fernán Quirós, además de un gentil caballero, es muy amigo de Ginés Gonzáles García desde antes de ser funcionario estrella de Larreta. Tas la repercusión de la foto, desde el equipo de prensa dejaron trascender que Quirós jamás le negaría el saludo a un amigo de  tantos años.

Ginés viene, desde el estallido del vacunatorio VIP, atravesando una serie de escraches. Pesa sobre él una vara muy negativa del accionar que tuvo como ministro de salud en plena pandemia. Se siente traicionado por el gobierno, fundamentalente por la actual encargada de Salud, Carla Vizzotti, quien no asumió ningún costo político por el escándalo. Ginés esperaba que ella se fuera con él, como gesto político.

Con Alberto, el Gordo volvió a relacionarse. Entendió que el presidente no tuvo más remedio que entregar su cabeza, con sectores kircheristas que lo seguían empujando.

Recordemos que Quirós le dio amparo a su amigo en declaraciones periodísticas, diciendo que el ex funcionario “no se robó las vacunas”.

 

 