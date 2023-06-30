La foto que pudo ser posible en Uruguay vs la foto imposible de los cuatro ex presidentes argentinos

Siempre Uruguay da sorpresas de contraste . Sus cuatro ex mandatarios posaron recordando el golpe. Acá se matan en medio de una interna an40 años de la Democracia.

¿Qué tienen de diferentes Lacalle Pou-,Sanguinetti, Lacalle Herrera y “Pepe” Mujica  con Alberto, Cristina , Macri y Duhalde?. En Uruguay hubo una foto de convivencia política ante un nuevo aniversario del golpe de estado perpetrado en ese país, el 27 de junio de 1973. Acá, ese ejercicio de memoria se lo acapararon solo los organismos de Derechos Humanos y hace unas décadas el kirchnerismo.

El 2023 marca para nuestro país la celebración de 40 años de democracia. Como pasa con otras fechas patrias , se suele dar más jerarquía a las necrológicas. La vida y el futuro parecen caminos antagónicos para los que nacimos en los confines del sur. Hay , por supuesto otras razones de coyuntura central, en lo social y económico , para entender las pocas motivaciones de festejos que tiene la población local.

Pero veamos por qué esa foto de ex presidentes ese un imposible en la escena nacional. Cuatro , antes citados , siguen vivos. De los cuatros, tres son peronistas y uno (Macri) representa el anti peronismo y  compone gestos de desaire permanentes hacia el radicalismo. Es decir , hicieron de  los antagonismos una forma de hacer política.

Las traiciones que se desnudaron en el último discurso de Cristina, a propósito del cierre de listas electorales, son un denominador común en cada etapa que tuvo nuestra democrática . Duhalde traicionó a Menem, Néstor a Duhalde , hasta ahora nadie se les anima al apellido Kirchner dentro del peronismo , con Cristina en el centro de la escena. Entre la traición y el miedo debería haber un estadio intermedio.

En una oposición, que debutó en los esquemas aliancistas con la Alianza de De la Rúa y Chacho , hay fotos forzadas para ganar elecciones que ya demostraron problemas estructurales para luego poder gobernar. La UCR reclama las acciones desde se experiencia histórica sin superar el complejo de haber fracasado en varias oportunidades, Dentro del PRO, Larreta enuncia la muerte del padre  del espacio político para poder ser él y la candidata de Macri, Patricia lo llama “ventajero” para dar a entender que su contrincante tiene mucha cercanía con Massa , alias “ventajita”.

Las diferencias políticas y de ideas queda toda triturada y reducida en las chicanas permanentes de una campaña que está ofreciendo un triste espectáculo a una ciudadana que mira para otro lado , tentados en ir por opciones anti democráticas.

A veces las formas no hacen a las cuestiones de fondo , pero si aparecen en medio del vendaval ayudan a un piso de convivencia mínimo.

“Cuidemos la convivencia, que es la manera de cuidar la democracia”, instó  Mujica, un ex guerrillero que llegó al poder tras alzarse en armas contra el Estado y pasar 13 años preso.

Horacio Caride

 