La furia de Fantino con el avión presidencial: “Viaja a dedo Alberto”

Alejandro Fantino estalló de furia con la confirmación de la llegada del nuevo avión presidencial para los próximos días, tal como publicó Infobae. “Si estamos pobres, en la nube de pedos que vive Alberto Fernandez… es cierto que 28 millones de dólares no cambia, pero no podes comprar un avión, es una forrada…el odio que te agarra … no podes ser tan mierda … no me lo cuentes de última … no me lo pases por la cara porque no alcanzo a pagar el alquiler ni la prepaga. Viaja a dedo Alberto“, lanzó en su programa de radio.

En realidad el avión costó casi 22 millones de dólares y otros 3 millones por la entrega del viejo Tango 01.

