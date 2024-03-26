La gastada que se comió un streaming libertario frente a Moreno

Fun un encuentro del tercer tipo. El ex funcionario kirchnerista aprovechó de la falta de preparación del émulo de Iñaki.

Los Iñakis de la vida siguen militando el ajuste y hasta se atreven a chocar con viejos zorros del peronismo, como lo es el polémico Guillermo Moreno. Ocurrió en el programa de streaming que tiene Fran Fijap. El chico de pelos revueltos inició el choque siendo empático con el ex manipulador del Indec, destacando su ” sincero” peronismo.

“No sos como los zurdos de Kicillof o Cristina”, provocó Franco Antúnez, su verdadero nombre. El Youtuber  se vio sobrepasado por la figura envolvente del dirigente peronista.

“Este gobierno está siendo peor que el de Alberto”, le disparó ante los ojos bien abierto de impresión , Fijap. Compartieron simpatías anti socialdemócratas.  Para Moreno todo guanacias en hacerse más conocido en capas etarias jóvenes. El pibe libertario le avisó a Moreno : “tenés códigos ,siento que tenés calle”. Show en las redes políticas.