La Generala que le puso los puntos más fuerte que el FMI a Milei

La presencia del la Generala norteamericana, Jefa del Cono sur, tuvo una fuerte centralidad y repercusión en el gobierno. China en el objetivo de los EEUU pone a nuestro país en un gran dilema.

Argentina siempre se ha preciado de ser un país productor de alimentos , por ende un gran potencial para un planeta cada vez más necesitado de materias primas. Una nacion distante de los conflictos internacionales como el de las guerras y el terrorismo internacional.

La visita de la Generala vino a poner blanco sobre negro que ese modelo de  país en el  “culo del mundo” , ya es caduco y al Argentina sus recursos y ubicación estratégica importan y mucho y son otros centro de disputa.  Malvinas , la Antártida son las áreas claras de ese interés. peor ele aso del supuesto Observatorio Metereológico habilitado durante el kirchnerismo en una amplia zona desértica de Neuquén es una bomba de tiempo en el difícil equilibrio de la multipolaridad mundial.

La ilustre visitante, la responsable de al relaciones ConoSur de EEUU, la Generala Laura Richardson, dejo muy expuesta la actual disputa en le raigón con la injerencia económica de China. No es solo una supuesta base de espionaje la que molesta a la Casa Blanca sino el avance chino en pesca, y diversos negocios como los referentes a la tecnología y la Inteligencia Artificial. También preocupa una serie de obras , inconclusas , que abrieron la relación bilateral con China cómo represas y un puerto en Ushuaia.

A Richardson se le dio una carácter de vista de Jefa de estado.  Milei fue hasta el extremo sur a bordarle honores , usando indumentaria militar, cuestión que no hizo para el acto en homenaje a caídos y veteranos de guerra de Malvinas donde prefirió quedarse en CABA.

Milei prometió a la Generala Gobierno de Milei trabajar sobre la construcción de una base naval en la Patagonia con participación de Estados Unidos. Recordemos que la legislación nacional prohibe el ingreso de tropas extranjeras , salvo que sea en convenios de colaboración como ejercicios militares conjuntos . La excepción de esto fue cuando se busco con fuerzas milito nacionales a ARA San Juan.

Siempre se vio la disputa de las presiones externas con respecto a las deudas económicas,  condicionantes contraídas por nuestros fallidos gobiernos, arriba de otros condicionante igual de importantes . Sin embargo , ahora las presiones de procurar alineamientos desde lo político , aspirando a que se acompañe una corriente anti comunista , son notorios e irán creciendo en todos los frentes.

Los gestos de Milei e Davos o en tras declaraciones públicas , sobreactuando el alisamiento hacia los EEUU , conformaron un escenario fértil a la envolvente visita de Richardson. La influyente militar había visitado otras veces la Argentina, casi pasando desapercibida. Esta vez no. Washington de impedir todos los contactos posibles con China.

Si la cuestión conformara solo con pronunciamientos a favor de las democracias pro occidentales seria un desafío cómodo y previsible, pero ahora la paradigma es cortar lazos económicos con naciones enemigas de los norteamericanos , cosa que EEUU no hace en la evidencias pragmáticas.

Sectores opositores alertaron que Milei podría exagerar este alineamiento sistemático con la gran potencia mundial , permitiendo que instales una base militar en nuestro país. Un gesto mucho más generoso que las fuerzas simbólicas que Menem envió a la guerra del Golfo Pérsico.

Hoy la argentina tiene un 15 % de su economia en la agenda comercial con China , sobre todo en materias primas agrícolas . Otro dilema es el Swap , una especia de crédito punte adquirido con los chinos desde el 2009 y que son fuente fundamental para conservar vitalidad en las reservas federales. En Junio hay un fuerte vencimiento y de no arreglarse habrá problemas , salvo que el FMI salga a un nuevo rescate de la argentina.

La teoría de “patio trasero” de EEUU para sus intereses entra en tension. Todo le paquete antes mencionado está en juego , por eso Richardson vino a poner los puntos haciendo quedar a Cristalina Giorgeva como una Heidi en los planteos.

Horacio Caride

 