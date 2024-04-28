La Grieta que mejor le calza al León

Reapareció Cristina demostrando un status quo cristalizado en el peronismo, Esta nueva Grieta es funcional a entretener mientras de agudiza el ajuste.

El acto de Cristina en Quilmes, que marcó su reaparición después de muchos meses de silencio, fue un bocado apetecible para Milei quien con la marcha masiva Universitaria conocio el primer sinsabor fuerte de lo que va de su corta gestión.

Fue cómo eso documentales de Nacional Geographic donde uno ve cantado el final de un León comiéndose a su presa . El tuitero compulsivo no tardo un  instante en recordarle el desastre de la pobreza heredada pro anteriores gobiernos peronistas. La ex presienta , en tanto, recuperó cierta centralidad opositora. En el intercambio el libertario pareció ganancioso.

La nueva Grieta, ya desplazado Mauricio Macri, resulta mas en el escenario de planteos ideológicos que de criterios personales. La mayoría de las encuestas encuentras la aplicación a la paciencia de la clase media sobre el ajuste que viene recibiendo a la memoria emotiva del anti kirchnerismo de un amplio sector.

Milei cruzó a Cristina al instante de culminado el acto que le organizó la intendenta, Mayra Mendoza.

“La gente se caga de hambre porque ustedes durante décadas defendieron un modelo que se basaba en gastar sin límites y falsificar dinero para tapar el agujero”, señaló.

La pelea suena ramplona . De dos lideres , una curtida y otro aprendiendo en el camino, pero con las mismas manías de sesgo autoritario.

Lo dos tiene lo que le falta al otro. de dos argentinas irreconciliables. Las del constado social y las de la economia de cuidado del deficit fiscal.

Cristina llegó como una vitamina revitalizadora de su discurso , el de un Milei mucho desgaste , ruidos e internas en su disruptiva gestión.

 