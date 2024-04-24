La hora de la misa trajo quejas en la TV Pública

La Santa Misa de los Domingos estuvo desincronizada, en sus horarios,  por parte de las autoridades del canal oficial. Entraba después de las 9. El clero, desde sus cúpulas, puso el grito en el cielo para que se respetara el horario tradicional de las 9. El programa es una tradición para llevar a los hogares de fieles la misa, para aquellos imposibilitados de acudir fisicamente a la iglesia.

El mensaje tuvo efecto y se normalizó el horario de transmisión. Con los credos, el canal está teniendo algunos ruidos como fue El Cálamo, el programa de la comunidad árabe que estuvo unas semanas suspendido, sin explicaciones coherentes.