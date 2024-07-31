La IA recreando un huella televisiva noventosa

Se trata de aquella pelea monumental, a las piñas, entre Mauro Viale y Alberto Samid. Lo que hizo la Inteligencia Artificial con este video es otra vez asombroso y preocupante, sobre como se pueden manipular cosas. La memoria viva advirtió que los dos protagonistas no se besaron como muestra este nuevo video realizado por la IA.