La ilusión sub 20 tras el golazo de Luka

Con un gol como el que hizo Luka romero como no ilusionarse con otra Copa después del Mundial del al Scaloneta. Fue en la goleada de 5 a 0 frente a Nueva Zelanda. Ese juvenil que se formó en Mallorca, España, y tiene inevitables raíces argentas , ya que toda su familia es argentina . Padre , abuelo y tío , tienen historia frondosa en Quilmes.

En su paso por el Mallorca de chico , lo comenzaron a llamar “el Messi mexicano” , debido a que Lukas nació en el territorio azteca. Sin embargo, no dudó que sus raíces son argentinas y no dudó en epatar por la celeste y blanca.

 