La importancia del triunfo de Poggi para Larreta y su teoría de ampliar

Fue la relativa sorpresa del domingo. El peronista anti k , ganó sumando también a El Adolfo. Cambiar para ganar después vemos.

Claudio Poggi fue la relativa sorpresa de los rounds electorales del último domingo. Relativa porque se veía acumulando un desgaste de gestión con El Alberto , que a la vez se desquebrajó su frente interno ante el portazo que dio su hermano El Adolfo. A esa quebradura se sumó una alianza amplia para derrotar al kirchnerismo, donde Juntos agregó volumen de votos.

Para Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, que no dudó en asistir como preferencia a los festejos de la oposición puntana, este resultado enfoca su tesitura de ampliar a sectores del peronismo como el caso del gobernador cordobés Juan Schiaretti.

En cambio, Patricia que evitó cruzarse con su contrincante interno, viajó a Mendoza como una abanderada de los pura cepa , una provincia que al igual que Córdoba, el votante de Juntos es muy refractario al peronismo.

Dentro del arco dirigencial de Juntos, la tesitura del Jefe de gobierno porteño es la que más adherente recoge. En la próximas horas. esto estará puesto a prueba en la Convención radical de Parque Norte.

Las urnas dirán quine tiene la razón a prima facie , para ganar, si la mayoría de masa dirigente de la oposición o la intuición de Bullrich que juega la épica de la pureza junto a Mauricio Macri.

Al filo de definiciones importantes , como será el miércoles a la noche, el cierre de los frentes electorales o e 24 de junio con las lista definitiva de candidatos a las PASO, algo estaría seguro en la coalición opositora: pese a las duras fricciones no se rompe, al menos hasta las elecciones.

Lugo , de ser victoriosos vendrá la segunda y mayor problemática , como gobernar y con que tejido de alianzas. Larreta sostiene que lo que no se haya edificado antes será muy difícil de reconstruir en plena acción de gobierno. Lo de Schiaretti ha quedado para después de las PASO. Veremos.