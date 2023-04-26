La insólita cifra que gana Maslatón como panelista en C5N

El economista Carlos Maslatón tuvo que publicar lo que factura de honorarios por su trabajo como panelista en Duro De Domar luego de varios cuestionamientos en las redes sociales. Por el mes de marzo emitió una factura de $605.000. Nada mal para un mercado en crisis.