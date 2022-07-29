La insólita manera que se enteró de su salida quien manejaba el Banco Nación

 Eduardo Hecker estaba por hacr una disertación. Cuando mira su teléfono celular se desdayunó de la mala nueva. Al ahblar ante los presentes se vio su clara incomodidad. Batakis lo reemplazó como titular del Banco Nación.

 