La insólita participación de un periodista español en la conferencia de Adorni

Javier Negre anunció el desembarco de EdaTV.news en el país. Elogió al Presidente y criticó a los medios argentinos.

La conferencia de prensa de Manuel Adorni de este viernes tuvo un final inesperado. Un periodista español tomó el micrófono para elogiar al presidente Javier Milei y lanzó críticas a los medios locales.

El periodista es Javier Negre, director de EdaTV.news, el medio para el que trabaja Vito Quiles, un joven de 23 años que se hizo famoso cuando el presidente Javier Milei salió a defenderlo enfáticamente ante un ataque del ministro de Transporte de Pedro Sánchez, Óscar Puente.

Además de periodista, Quiles forma parte de la agrupación política denominada Se Acabó la Fiesta (SALF), un movimiento de ultraderecha surgido este año y que acaba de ganar tres bancas en el Parlamento europeo después de sacar el 3% de los votos dos semanas atrás.

 

Negre tomó el micrófono en la conferencia para anunciar que su medio se iba a instalar en Argentina y que había logrado la acreditación en Casa Rosada que a otros periodistas se les niega. Además, criticó la cobertura de los medios sobre la situación judicial del intendente de La Matanza Fernando Espinoza.