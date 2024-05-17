La insólita presentación de Nancy Pazos en el Senado en medio del debate por la Ley Bases

La periodista habló en nombre de la Asociación Periodistas Argentinas.

La periodista Nancy Pazos apareció en el Senado a propósito del debate por la Ley Bases. Ante el plenario de comisiones, la conductora de Radio 10 advirtió sobre el riesgo de otorgar facultades delegadas al presidente Javier Milei. “Hay situaciones del Gobierno que me dan miedo en ese sentido, es delegarle poderes a personas cuyo respeto a las instituciones y a la división de poderes, por lo visto hasta ahora, no es muy grande”, sentenció.

Además, Pazos denunció ataques del Gobierno a la libertad de expresión. Lo hizo en nombre de la Asociación Periodistas Argentinas.

La periodista pidió a los legisladores que le hagan cambios a la Ley y resucitó el escándalo de la Ley Banelco.