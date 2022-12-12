La insólita teoría del Topo Gigio de Messi: “Es un desafío al poder”

“Es un desafío al poder”, lanzó el sociólogo Luis Alberto Quevedo en el programa “Desiguales”, donde intentaron capitalizar el efecto mundial. Luego contó que el gesto tenía algunos antecedentes, algo que sabe cualquier futbolero.

“A Messi le habían tocado la oreja de varias maneras, Van Gal es el poder en Europa, es un gran DT, esa parada de Messi no la hace desde París sino desde Argentina”, agregó Quevedo.