La intelectual Beatriz Sarlo pidió que se vote en contra de Milei

Al igual que Cristina lo puso al libertario en el centro de los comentaros, La escritora parece tener en esto sentimientos pro republicanos,

El reclamo de alerta cívica por el avance de un personaje autoritario como Javier Milei surgió desde un estrado del mundo de las letras, nada más ni nada menos que en uno de las charlas abiertas de la Feria del Libro. Lo hizo la intelectual Beatriz Sarlo.

“Hay que votar pensando en frenar a Milei”, suscribió la escritora en una charla en el sector del suplemento Ñ de Clarín. No es la primera vez que Sarlo lanza un discurso anti Milei reconociendo en este personaje un peligro para la democracia.

En tanto, Milei la ha contestado diciendo que a Sarlo “le gustan los liderazgos de dinosaurios de izquierda”. Para la intelectual Milei representa un populismo fascista,

Desde el viernes último , el nombre Milei figura en los análisis políticos en primera linea de repercusiones. Cristina lo subió al ring como principal adversario, En la vice presidenta parece haber un objetivo táctico político electoral ya que crezca el libertario daría una chance al FdT por fracturar el voto del PRO, Sarlo, en cambio, a pan ta a un problema mucho mas profundo,

 