La intendente De Vicente López y un almuerzo pensando en el futuro

Soledad Martinez almorzó, días atrás con el Obispo de San Isidro y titular de la Comisión Episcopal, Monseñor Ojea. No es la primera vez que frecuenta al eclesiástico pero esta vez fue acompañada. Lo hizo con el ganador de la PASO en San Isidro que dio el batacazo ganándole a los Posse.

Ramón Lanús fue apoyado por Patricia Bullrich en su patriada que ahora le falta concretar en las elecciones de octubre. La perspectiva es sumamente positiva y con Soledad quieren componer un sinergia del PRO zona Norte. Lanús fue funcionario de Mauricio en la ciudad y tuvo a su cargo la Agencia de Administracion de Bienes del Estado.