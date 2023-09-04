La interna menos pensada: Pallarols vs Milei

El orfebre contó que el libertario le pidió 2 mil dólares para poder conocerlo. Ahora, Milei dice que si es presidente el bastó se lo hará otro.

¿Vendrá el nuevos bastón presidencial con melena o un León? Hay que esperar, pero en tanto, estalló la interna menos pensada. El orfebre , Juan Carlos Pallarols , reveló que la hermana de Milei le pidió 2 mil dólares para sentarse a cenar con el libertario. Esto habría sucedido , años atrás , cuando Milei era una figura en ascenso pero tan solo mediática. En el tren de la descripción del relato, el artista agregó que fue Carlos Maslatón quien los quiso presentar.

La trascendencia que tomó la anécdota en plena campaña, derivó en que el ganador de las PASO lo desmintiera con contundencia y advirtiendo que de ser elegido presidente , optará por prescindir de los servicios de Pallarols. El legendario hacedor de bastones de mando lo cruzó con ironía : “si quiere le hago un bastón con melena”.

 