La ironía del fiscal ante la recusación de Insaurralde

El fiscal Sergio Mola rechazó la recusación planteada por los abogados de Martín Insaurralde, que ven con malos ojos la celeridad que está tomando la causa. El fiscal rechazó los nueve argumentos planteados por los defensores.

Uno de ellos es que Patricia Bullrich estuvo en la ceremonia en la que juró como fiscal, durante el gobierno de Macri. Mola apeló a una ironía para contestarle a los abogados: “Cuando juré como Fiscal de la Nación, todas las personas que me honraron acompañádome en ese hito tan importante de mi carrera profesional y de mi vida, familiares, amigos, colegas, funcionarios –no solo los que allí se mencionan, pues había muchos otros-, aplaudieron. Extraño y sobre todo preocupante para mí, hubiese sido, por ejemplo que me abuchearan. Pero, por suerte, eso no me ocurrió”.