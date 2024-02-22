La jueza Arroyo Salgado hizo una grave denuncia contra Massot y Monzó

Los diputados aparecieron en escuchas judiciales en el caso de una clínica privada que cometió irregularidades durante la pandemia.

Entrevistada por Luis Majul, la jueza federal Sandra Arroyo Salgado denunció que en una causa aparecían Nicolás Massot y Emilio Monzó traficando influencias para un empresario de la salud.

“Nos encontramos con escuchas telefónicas, conversaciones y gestiones realizadas por disputados de los distintos colores políticos…. En este caso nos encontramos con legisladores del gobierno macrista haciendo gestiones por estos empresarios. Es el caso de Emilio Monzó, Massot”, lanzó la jueza.

Los diputados aparecieron en escuchas judiciales en el caso de una clínica privada que cometió irregularidades durante la pandemia. De esas actuaciones, surgió que los imputados se contactaron con los dirigentes políticos para solicitar ayuda.

Massot y Monzó ahora integran el bloque de Miguel Angel Pichetto. Massot hace poco dijo que sabía que tenían “carpetazos” en su contra. ¿Se refirió a esas escuchas o a una cámara oculta que le habría hecho durante la campaña?