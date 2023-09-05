La jueza Figueroa soló ganó tiempo, pero tiene un pie afuera de Casación

Dijo que pedirá una licencia ante la Corte Suprema.

La novela por la continuidad de la jueza de Casación Ana María Figueroa estaría llegando a su fin. En la reunión de este martes, Figueroa quedó en franca minoría y al final propuso pedir una licencia para ganar tiempo. Pero la suerte de la jueza estaría echada.

Si la Corte Suprema le concede la licencia, habrá que sortear otro juez para cubrir la vocalía 10.  Si no se la conceden, también habrá que elegir a un subrogante.

Figueroa es una aliada histórica del kirchnerismo, muy cercana a Carlos Zannini, y su voto es clave para decidir el futuro de Cristina Kirchner en la causa Hotesur y Los Sauces. Hace tiempo quedó en minoría. En la reunión de este martes, solo la respaldó el juez Alejandro Slokar, quien lanzó un dardo al aire al hablar de jueces “usurpadores”. El destinatario sería Carlos Mahiques.

El resto de los camaristas creen que debe dar un paso al costado.

 