La Justicia habría perdido una prueba clave del ataque a CFK

No se puede acceder a la información del celular del atacante.

A 48 horas de que Fernando Sabag Montiel gatillara en la cara de Cristina Kirchner,  dos veces ,la Justicia habría perdido una prueba clave para saber el móvil del ataque.
La jueza María Eugenia Capuchetti ordenó peritar el teléfono del atacante y para eso se lo entregó a la Policía Federal, pero la fuerza de seguridad dijo que no lo pudo abrir.
La Policía de Seguridad Aeroportuaria se ofreció a intentar abrirlo con otra tecnología, pero ni bien lo recibió, le avisó a la magistrada que se lo dieron ya reseteado.
La PFA quedó en el centro de todas las miradas: primero porque no pudo evitar el ataque y ahora porque no custodió como correspondía el celular del acusado.
Así, se podría complicar la investigación para  establecer los vínculos de Sabag Montiel y determinar el móvil detrás del ataque a la vicepresidenta.