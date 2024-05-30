La Justicia pidió más pruebas sobre una camioneta y una cuenta de Jesica Cirio

El juez Kreplak pidió datos a una agencia y al Banco Galicia.

La causa judicial que nació con el escándalo Martín Insaurralde en Marbella sigue vigente. A horas de su casamiento, la Justicia activó una batería de medidas de prueba sobre el patrimonio de Jesica Cirio, que sigue imputada.

El juez Kreplak pidió datos de una camioneta Ford Territory Trend 1.5L GTDI 4×2 AT, dominio AE547YQ, comprada por Cirio el 8 de septiembre de 2023. La operación fue declarada en $7.620.725, pero luego el vehículo se aseguró por el doble de ese valor, según consta en un informe de la PROCELAC que figura en la causa.

En la fecha fecha que compró ese vehículo, Cirio se habría comprado una Mercedes Benz GLA250 4Matic dominio AG213WX.Este vehículo estaba en la cochera del edificio donde vive Cirio el día del primer allanamiento.

Pasó el tiempo y la Justicia sigue investigando esos vehículos. Esta semana, el juez federal Ernesto Kreplak le pidió a la agencia “Munafo Automóviles y Servicios S.A.”, ubicada en la avenida Libertador al 14000, que informe “la forma de pago que utilizó la nombrada para adquirir dicho vehículo y remita a esta sede la factura o recibo de pago, y demás documentación que acredite la operación y la entrega del dinero con posterioridad al Sr. Raúl Claudio Fernández”.

A pedido de la Fiscalía, el juez también le pidió al Banco Galicia un informe sobre todas las ventas que se encuentran vinculados a una cuenta en dólares registrada a nombre de Cirio. “Respecto de dichas operaciones solicítese que remita toda la información que obre en el legajo del cliente referido a las órdenes de pago, formularios de la entidad suscriptos conforme al código de concepto indicado, estados de las solicitudes de liquidación, fecha, monto y concepto, factura y/o documentación respaldatoria presentada, el mensaje SWIFT, datos relativos a banco ordenante y beneficiario y los datos de la liquidación”, dice una resolución.

 

 