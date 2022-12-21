La Justicia solo tiene malas noticias para Cristina y Alberto

El fallo de la Corte Suprema sobre la coparticipación fue un paso más del enfrentamiento.

El fallo de la Corte Suprema sobre la coparticipación parece el último peldaño de un semestre muy negativo para el kirchnerismo, el de Cristina y el de Alberto, en el ámbito judicial.

El Máximo Tribunal dictó una cautelar que ordena entregarle a CABA el 2,95% de la masa de fondos coparticipables. El Presidente reaccionó indignado: “Es un día aciago para el federalismo”.

La semana pasada, la Corte había confirmado la condena contra Milagro Sala, un ícono del kirchnerismo. Y esta misma mañana el Presidente despejó todas las especulaciones sobre un posible indulto: “No me lo permite la Constitución”.

Sin duda, para Cristina Kirchner la peor noticia vino con la condena a 6 años por el caso Vialidad. Pero también se queja de la investigación por el intento de asesinato en su contra y de la conformación del nuevo Consejo de la Magistratura. Todas son malas noticias. Y todavía está abierta la posibilidad de que la Cámara de Casación decida, antes de fin de año, que haya juicio en el caso Hotesur/Los Sauces.

Esa sería la peor noticia para Cristina porque involucra a sus hijos.

 

 