La kermesse de la política: el intendente k de Rio Gallegos promete viajes a Qatar a cambio de buena onda

Increible concurso para ciudadanos organizado por el municipio k del sur del país. Repercusiones.

Pablo Grasso, intendente k de Río Gallegos tiene la feliz inciativa de sortear pasajes , estadías y boletos para los partidos de Argentina en Qatar.“Lanzamos el concurso para que viajes al Mundial de Qatar 2022. Con pasaje ida y vuelta a Qatar, traslados, entradas a los tres primeros partidos de nuestra Selección Argentina y media pensión de alojamiento”, explicó el intendente en su cuenta de Twitter.

El sorteo no es “gratuito” ya que a cambio se le exige al concursante sacarse una foto con un funcionario un empresario afín para generar buena onda. Entre los exponentes a salir en la foto están el ex gobernador k, Daniel Peralta o la Secreataria de Producción de Comercio e Industria, Moira Lanesan.

 

 

 