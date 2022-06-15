¿La Kevin Bacon se come o se ve en el cine?

El famoso actor norteamericano, Kevin Bacon, reaccionó furioso al enterearse que una cadena de haburguesas nacional tomó su nombre para la marca sin permiso. En la promoción usan la foto del artista de tantas films taquilleros. Bacon aseguró que iniciará acciones legales mientras que en la cadena de hamburguesas guardan silencio.

La marca puede encontrarse ahora bajo el usuario “KB.FastGood” y su logo, el cual utilizaba el rostro del actor, fue reemplazado por un dibujo de papas fritas, hamburguesas y las letras KB. La casa de hamburguesas queda en Palermo y decidió sacar cualquier referencia al actor de Hollywood.

 