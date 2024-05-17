La ley del embudo comienza a inquietar a Milei

Una suerte de punto de inflexión arribó a solo 6 meses de gobierno. Lo que ocurre generalmente cera de la elección de mitad de termino , acelera puja de intereses sin que llegue las inversiones.

El predicador libertario pasó de los gritos a la súplicas,  para que lleguen las benditas inversiones, externas o internas. Se trata de evitar males mayores en los bolsillos de los votantes de la LLA , la mayoría proveniente de la clase media. A la vez de cuidar las Reservas del Central . Ye en las mejores de las instancias hacer crecer la economía.

Milei sabe que está asistiendo a la Ley del Embudo. No es necesariamente la que replicábamos de chicos,  cuando pensábamos lo injusto que aquel pibe sin gracia se llevara  la mas linda de la fiesta. Esta Ley indica que todo gobierno ingresa en un plano de inflexión y debe ir recalculando sus movimientos , pensando en argentina y la crisis perpetua , eso significa el cielo o el infierno.

Sin dudas, como afirman muchos analistas , el presidente es casi un personaje excluyente en la escena nacional y hasta con rebote exponencial en las vitrinas de la política twittera internacional. Centralidad indiscutible que le falta acreditar con un resultado concreto de transformación y mejor calidad de vida para los argentinos.   ¿Pronto para arribar a conclusiones ? Por supuesto. Lo notorio, por el momento, es que su naturaleza anti acuerdista traiciona la faceta pragmática , que ha exhibido en procura del llamado Pacto del 25 de mayo.

Una muestra de su recalcular para adquirir mayor envión , lo dio el visto bueno a abrir negociaciones con el titular de la UCR , Martín Lousteau. La UBA recuperó oxígeno financiero y con algunos otros cambios como garantizar la línea de bandera de Aerolíneas, el radicalismo tendrá el deber ser para mostrarse momentáneamente colaboradores con el gobierno.

Quizás , el primer mandatario deberá guardarse cierta ansiedad sobre sus cálculos matemáticos aplicados a la política . El gobierno no tendrá la sanción definitiva de la Ley de Bases antes del 25 M pero si entrando el invierno. La Ley posible.

El círculo rojo espera ese gesto del Congreso para comenzar a creer que el “Loco de la economía” pueda traspasar de su filosofía en lo abstracto para pasar a los hechos. Por ejemplo , se insiste en  liberar la principal ancla que ven en economía , que es el Cepo.

Cierto gradualismo a lo Macri, invadió al equipo de Caputo ( chachito de yeso) , en aquel fino equilibrio que debe el oficialismo mantener con la base de sus votantes . La paciencia es un engaño que a la vuelta de la esquina puede revertir el ánimo a una bronca generalizada. La creciente desocupación es un dato inquietante , mucho más representativo de los 90 que el busto inaugurado por el León en homenaje a Carlos Saúl, como para trazar semejanzas de liderazgos.

La teatralización del presidente en el foro empresario local parece haber conmovido poco a empresarios importantes como Eduardo Eurnekián , su ex Jefe en el Grupo América ,quienes quieren ver las cartas de las reformas con mayor claridad , sobe todo en la clausula RIGI (régimen de Incentivos para Grandes Inversiones) . La misma,  genera inquietud sobres posibles competencias desleales con capitales extranjeros.

Entre el cielo y el infierno existe un paralelo de Milei ganando el Premio Nobel de la Economía o conformándose con un  Martín Fierro especial , entregado por Luis Ventura. Pichichi Scioli aspira a que se le reconozca un sitial de genio en el campo de las ciencias económicas. Menem soñó en sus excéntricas presentaciones con ser Maradona o un Rolling Stone. Puso al país en una Ferrari y exprimió un modelo “exitoso” con un altísimo costo social.

Menem tuvo en Cavallo una sociedad perfecta en su metamorfosis neoliberal. Duró hasta que los egos y resultados estuvieron equilibrados. Luego eclosionó en una guerra abierta. Aparenta ser muy diferente la esencia del duo Milei-Caputo. El primero cree realmente en lo que dice y por ello sus niveles de frustración ante la real politic son estruendosos. El economista, ex macrista , tiene como función arreglar la macro y su negocio pasa por fuera de la política. No parecen competir . Tampoco esto sería garantía de éxito si siguen encerrados sus propias visiones del mundo.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 