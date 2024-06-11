La llamada a la redacción

El funcionario quiso exhibir poder con insistentes llamados a conocida redacción. Su nombre estaba expuesto en un artículo en la web poniendo en clara contradicción su continua prédica anti estado.  En principio, el efecto de la llamada tuvo como consecuencia que se bajara de la edición papel. Sin embargo, la repercusión que tuvo en X , hizo que la nota se decidiera mantener en el on line. El Mileísta tuvo un día de furia.