La locutora que denunció a Duggan fue al programa luego de una reunión con directivos

Ana Maccaroni hizo una denuncia explosiva.

A través de las redes sociales, la locutora Ana Maccaroni denunció a Pablo Duggan por maltrato y generó un tembladeral en Radio 10.

Después de varios años de ser productora y locutora de @pabloduggan, también digo basta y ya no me importa nada. Quiero estar bien, vivir tranquila, disfrutar de mi hijo, y no llegar llorando porque me destrata al aire. Su desprecio a mi persona me deja desestabilizada, me humilla al aire“, fue uno de los mensajes.

Llamativamente, esta tarde la locutora estuvo en el programa de Duggan y dijo que habían “limado asperezas”. En el programa LAM revelaron que los directivos de la radio se movieron rápido y organizaron una reunión privada por la tarde. Duggan habría pedido disculpas.

“Todo en paz”, escribió el periodista luego de su programa de radio.

Como en otros casos, rápidamente empezaron a surgir denuncias contra Duggan de parte de otras locutoras. Ninguna hasta ahora lo hizo público.