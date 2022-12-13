La mamá del huevo Acuña candidata política

Se llama  Sara . Es la mamá del huevo Acuña , el jugador que la rompe en la selección de Scaloni.  Su madree  irá  de candidata a concejala por el MPN (Movimiento Popular Neuquino) . Los Acuña son originarios de Zapala.

Mientras toma impulso en la política , Sara confía en que el Huevo vuelve a país con la copa.

“Dios dirá si podrá traer la Copa pero estoy segura que va dejar la vida por la camiseta argentina” concluyó.

 