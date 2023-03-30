La Matanza: Pérsico promete guerra sino la dejan competir a la esposa

El líder de la Eva Perón cree que pueden desplazar a Espinoza.

Todo está mal en La Matanza. No slo los coponentes socio económicos sio que el FdT está en plena ebullción. La mala gestión del intendente matancero, Fernando Espinoza, comienza a preocupar a los estrategas de la campaña de Kicillof que igualmente deben mantener la casa en orden. La rebelión en la granja oficilaista salta por el lado de la organización social, Eva Perón. La esposa de Emilio Pérsico viene recorriendo el territorio y desgastando a Espinoza. El miedo es que una interna desbocada le de alguna chance al voto de Javier Milei.

La Colo , Patricia Cubría quiere ser la primera mujer en gobernar el populoso distrito que no por nada se lo distingue como una provincia dentro de la provincia y un verdadero polvorín social. Siempre la administraron peronistas hombres. Estuvo a punto de frevertir esa hegemonía, Pinky , cuando quedó a pocos votos de la hazaña.

Preocupa también la violencia política. La Eva Perón viene denunciando maniobras de hostigamiento por parte de una “patota” del intendente Espinoza.

Por América, Pérsico salió a advertirle a los mandamás del partido que si no le dan la interna a la Colo , rompen y van por afuera….

 

 