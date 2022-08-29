La meditación de Luciani antes del alegato

El fiscal tuvo un tiempo para relajarse, siguiendo los consejos de su profesor de yoga.

El lunes pasado, antes de pedir las penas para todos los acusados en el juicio de Vialidad, el fiscal Diego Luciani pidió quedarse a solas en su despacho y decidió meditar. “Rastreó entre los más de 100 archivos de Mindfulness que su profesor de yoga seleccionó para ayudarlo a controlar los picos de ansiedad. Eligió uno y le dio play”, contó Santiago Fioriti en una nota publicada en el diario Clarin.

En esa misma nota, también se cuenta que antes de los alegatos, Luciani comenzó a armonizarse con un osteópata, volvió a misa, y escuchó más que nunca los consejos de su esposa, especialista en comunicación y lenguaje. 

La semana de Luciani fue muy agitada. El jueves se reunió con el procurador Eduardo Casal y repasaron las medidas de seguridad luego de la insólita frase del presidente Alberto Fernández en el programa A Dos Voces.