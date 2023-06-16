La Messimanía china

Millones de chinos mostraron su fanatismo por la figura de Leo Messi, tras el encuentro amistoso con Australia. Remeras de la Selección, banderas, caretas y todo el merchandising al servicio del consumismo. Hasta un hincha chino burló la seguridad en el partido para ir directo a abrazarlo al 10. “La próxima te iré a ver a Miami”, le deslizó a plena emoción.