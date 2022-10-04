La mirada aguda de Jesus sobre Argentina 1985

Como parte de la generación política que parió el retorno a la democracia, Jesús Rodriguez vivenció con gran expectativa el lanzamiento de la película Argentina 1985 que narra el Juicio a las Juntas. La peli que protgoniza Darín, haciendo del fiscal Strasera, le gustó pero advirtió ciertos lapusus de contenido. El primer tema es que no figura la tarea de la Conadep, grupo de intelectuales y personalidades públicas que recolectaron la información sobre la represión ilegal. “Sin ese informe le Juicio no hubiera sido posible”, argumentó el actual Auditor General de la Nación.

Por otra parte, Jesus se quejó de la aclaración final del cierre de la película que recuerda las leyes de punto final y obediencia debida. Sobre los indultods de Menem nada.