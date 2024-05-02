La Mona estuvo un poco confundido en el Mario Kempes

Fue la figura de la previa a al semifinal que le ganó Estudiantes a Boca. Además, de coquetear con que su favoritismo por el xeneizes, desorientó a la periodista al decirle que esperaba que se eligiera ese estadio para la gran final. Era sabido que la final se va a jugar en Santiago del Estero. La Mona no sabia que eran semi finales.

 

 