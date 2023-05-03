Capuya se transformó en cronista para contar la salud de Rial

El Doctor Capuya fue enviado por C5N a Medellín, Colombia, donde sigue internado el conductor Jorge Rial. El columnista de temas médicos ha construido una excelente relación con gran parte de los periodistas del ambiente, ocupándose de resolverles dudas o problemas. Rial lo hizo llamar y las autoridades del canal decidieron que fuera un cronista del mal momento clínico del ex Intruso. Se proyecta trasladar al paciente de regreso a la Argentina en un avión sanitario.

 