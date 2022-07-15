La mujer que fue detenida por insultar a Alberto le mandó un irónico saludo a Fabiola

Andrea Godoy fue demorada por burlar la seguridad presidencial en un acto.

Andrea Godoy logró sortear a la seguridad presidencial y llegó a metros de Alberto Fernández. Atrás de un alambrado, gritó varios insultos hasta que fue esposada y detenida. “Escuché el helicóptero, me fui del trabajo y salí a buscarlo, fue espontáneo“, contó

Godoy perdió a su hijo de 17 años en plena pandemia. Por las restricciones tardó varios días en viajar hasta la provincia de Tucumán y llegó tarde.

La Fiesta de Olivos es un dardo para Godoy. Su protesta coincidió con el segundo aniversario de ese episodio. En el final de la entrevista con LN+, Andrea le mandó un saludo irónico a Fabiola Yañez.