La nueva foto de Quirós con Ginés que pone fuego a sus chances de candidato

Con un electorado porteño que tiene sed de venganza por los escándalos de políticos en la pandemia, la iniciativa del ministro de salud de Larreta recibió cuestionamientos.

Amigos son los amigos decía Carlín Calvo. Esos gestos nobles de barrio en política se pagan caros ante una ciudadania hambrienta de venganza.

Se sabe que  Fernán Quirós considera hace muchos años a una suerte de padrino en su carrera al ex  ministro de Salud, Ginés Gonzáles García. El sanitaria más ponderado en el peronismo tiene actualmente su paso restringido por escraches públicos desde que fue pescado con el caso del vacunatorio VIP en la etapa dura del encierro comunitario por el COVID.

Quirós ha sido siempre fiel a su amistad-sociedad con Ginés. Al punto tal que desoye las recomendaciones de tomar distancia. El fin de semana , el propio Ginés hizo publica la foto con el ministro porteño , en el marco de una charla que dio en ISALUD. El poste fue acompañado de un masaje anti grieta.