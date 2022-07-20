La odisea de los dólares enterrados en un basural de Santa Fe

Realismo mágico. El día que se fue el dólar a 317, un grupo e personas exploró un basural provincial con doblase olvidados en un mueble viejo,

Siempre la argentina sorprende. La noticia de un grupo de personas explorando un. basural santafesino cuál si fuera una mima de oro transcurrió e medio de la vorágine financiera del verde.

En la localidad de Las Parejas fue la búsqueda del tesoro. Los primeros conquistadores fueron empleados estatales que no vieron mejor forma qué celebrar, subiendo fotos en las redes. Luego se llenó de buscadores de los billetes que serian de una pareja de jubilados que olvidaron sus ahorros en un mueble viejo.

EL morbo se hizo viral. EL mito de los dólares enterrados en el sur por corrupción kirchnerista encontró su territorialidad en el azar y la desgracia de otros.

 