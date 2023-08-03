La operación para intentar hacer caer la causa de los Cuadernos

La vicepresidenta pidió que se incorpore a la causa principal un peritaje que detectó irregularidades.

El puntapié inicial lo dio hace más de un año el empresario Armando Loson, uno de los arrepentidos que confesó el pago de coimas ante la Justicia. En abril de 2022, llevó a una justicia una pericia privada, encargada por sus abogados defensores, con la que denunciaba “gravísimas irregularidades” consistentes en “adulteraciones y tachaduras de nombres, lugares, direcciones y fechas” en los textos expuestos por el ex chofer Oscar Centeno.

No pretendo cuestionar el contenido de la totalidad de los cuadernos, sino únicamente aquel contenido que me involucra (y a otras personas eventualmente), y respecto de los cuales los peritos han verificado graves irregularidades en perjuicio del suscripto”, expresaba en ese momento el empresario. Sin embargo, el tiempo demostró que era la punta del iceberg de una operación político/judicial para intentar voltear todo el expediente.

Esa operación ya tuvo varias complicaciones. Al comienzo de este año, la Cámara Federal porteña rechazó un planteo de nulidad de la defensa de Loson, que había reclamado invalidar la acusación en su contra.

Pero una nueva pericia de la PFA, que detectó intervenciones del ex policía Bacigalupo sobre los cuadernos, ahora permitió un nuevo intento: la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner le pidió al Tribunal Oral Federal 7 que adjunte al expediente principal de la causa Cuadernos una copia del peritaje. Es una jugada en dos tiempos.

El problema es que la pericia de la PFA determinó algunas irregularidades que no ponen en juego la totalidad de los cuadernos, y muchos menos del resto de las pruebas. De hecho, solo a menciones que aluden a Loson y al empresario Gerardo Ferreyra, también procesado y sindicado como miembro de la asociación ilícita que recaudaba coimas.

“Con las limitaciones detalladas tanto e indubitado como el estudio mediante imágenes debitadas Ilue impiden visualizar particularidades del sustrato como surcado de los trazos, se infiere que formalmente surge la intervención del Sr. Jorge José Bacigalupo en la confección de las leyendas agregadas y enmendadas existentes en CUADERNO 7 — “Armando” – 29108/2013 (DSC 0322) y 10/09/2013 (DSC 0333), CUADERNO 7 — “Alem 855″ — 25/07/2013 (DSC 0307), CUADERNO 7 — “X55″ — 10/09/2013 (DSC 0333), y CUADERNO 4 — “Ing. Ferreyra” —”, dice una de las conclusiones del peritaje.

Según detallaban los cuadernos de Centeno, en un edificio ubicado en Leandro N. Alem 855, sede de la empresa Albanesi. Roberto Baratta (ex subsecretario de Coordinación del Ministerio de Planificación) y el secretario Nelson Lazarte retiraron un bolso con 300 mil dólares el 29 de agosto de 2013. Un día después, “Loson le entregó a Lazarte doscientos mil dólares”.

Y la operativa se repitió en más oportunidades: “El 16 de septiembre de 2013 Lazarte recibió de Loson trescientos cincuenta mil dólares; el 2 de junio de 2015 Lazarte recibió dos paquetes con un millón doscientos cincuenta mil dólares; el 29 de junio de 2015 Lazarte recibió de Loson quinientos mil dólares; el 21 de julio de 2015 Loson le entregó a Lazarte un millón de dólares; el 6 de octubre de 2015 Lazarte retiró cuatrocientos mil dólares”.

 